Tirupati On Alert As Cyclone Ditwah Nears

TIRUPATI: Tirupati district was placed on alert on Sunday as Cyclone Ditwah intensified into a severe cyclonic storm moving towards the Tamil Nadu–South Coastal Andhra Pradesh region. Widespread rainfall is expected in Srikalahasti, Sullurpeta, Satyavedu and Gudur constituencies through Monday.

Collector Dr S. Venkateswar instructed RDOs and field officials to remain in their headquarters, monitor low-lying areas and coordinate with emergency departments. Control rooms at all Tahsildar offices will function round the clock, with a district-level control room activated from Sunday night.

Essential services, including electricity, panchayat raj and medical teams, have been placed on standby. The Collector declared December 1 a holiday for all government, ZP, municipal, private unaided schools, junior colleges and Anganwadi centres.

Superintendent of police L. Subba Rayudu said special rescue teams, equipped with life jackets, ropes and lighting gear, have been positioned at district headquarters and across subdivisions.

Police will alert residents near rivers, canals and reservoirs, divert traffic from flooded stretches and intensify patrolling in vulnerable areas. Citizens have been advised to avoid overflowing water bodies. Emergency contacts: Dial 112 or district control room 80999 99977.

By Sunday morning, Doravarisatram recorded 45.2 mm of rainfall, followed by Pellakur with 44.4 mm. Several other mandals logged over 30 mm. In neighbouring Chittoor district, 168 villages across 14 mandals may experience cyclone impact.