Tirupati, Nellore saw decline in major crimes in 2024

Tirupati, Nellore:Tirupati has seen a significant reduction in crime rates across multiple categories in 2024, with notable declines in bodily offences, property crimes, road accidents, and other IPC-related cases, according to the annual crime report presented by Superintendent of Police (SP) L. Subba Rayudu on Monday. Despite the overall drop in major crimes, the district has been grappling with a rise in cybercrimes.

The report revealed a 7 per cent reduction in crime compared to 2023. Bodily offences dropped from 933 to 921 cases, property crimes fell from 993 to 983, and road accidents decreased from 1,039 to 1,015. Other IPC-related offences saw the most significant reduction, from 2,651 to 2,217 cases. Cybercrimes, however, surged by 43 per cent, rising from 173 cases in 2023 to 248 in 2024. Cybercriminals stole `12.89 crore in 2024, a steep increase from `2.44 crore in the previous year. Despite this, the police recovered `2.36 crore in 2024.

SP Rayudu highlighted successful convictions, including life sentences in murder cases under Tirumala I Town, S.V. University, Tiruchanoor and Tirupati Rural police stations. The newly formed ganja task force seized 872.3 kg of ganja, arrested 223 suspects and tracked 239 habitual offenders. Anti-drug committees were established in 241 educational institutions to raise awareness.

The Nellore district experienced a significant reduction in crime, attributed to law enforcement, technology and community engagement, according to the district SP G. Krishna Kant. Zero dowry deaths were recorded in 2024, alongside notable drops in decoy cases (71 per cent), attempted murders (66 per cent), cheating (30.5 per cent), and rape (25 per cent). Efforts to address crimes against women and children were successful, with technology assisting in key investigations. Mobile phone recovery operations also resulted in nearly 3,000 phones, valued at `8 crore, being returned to their owners.

A highlight of the year was the district's state-leading performance in case resolution, with 34,065 disputes settled through four Lok Adalats. High-profile investigations, including the recovery of a missing 14-month-old boy in Kavali town, showcased the district's swift and efficient response, aided by technology, explained the SP.

Special attention was given to cases under the Pocso Act and dowry violence, with stringent penalties implemented. Traffic enforcement saw over 34,000 violations recorded, resulting in `1.8 crore in fines, along with 6,334 drunk driving cases and 8,652 open drinking violations. The district also strengthened emergency services, with the Dial 112 system playing a critical role in preventing suicides and life-threatening situations.