Tirupati municipal council approves multiple development projects, seeks political unity

The meeting was presided over by Mayor Sirisha and attended by MLA Arani Srinivasulu, MP Gurumurthy, and MLC Subramanyam, focused on various developmental initiatives for the city. Commissioner Aditi Singh presented the agenda for discussions and approval.



Addressing the council, the mayor emphasized the importance of collaboration, calling for collective efforts towards Tirupati's development with the support of elected representatives and officials. MLA Arani stressed the need to upgrade the city's aging infrastructure, particularly the underground drainage system. He proposed forming a fact-finding committee to address concerns regarding TDR bonds and stressed the need to launch Anna and Dokka Seethamma canteens before August 15.



The council approved several initiatives including the allocation of a budget of `55.89 lakh for traffic signals at crucial junctions including Lakshmi Puram, Ramanujacharya Circle, and RTC Bus Stand.



Additionally, `1,03,20,000 was approved for hiring 23 rental vehicles for a year to support the municipal operation activities.



The council approved a series of infrastructure and public welfare projects across various wards. A sum of `39.85 lakh has been allocated for improvements at the Tukivakam dry waste shed. In Ward 11, `37.80 lakh will be released to fund CC road and drain construction in Peddakapu Layout.



Ward 35 will get `40.70 lakh for replacing old UDS pipelines and repairing damaged roads. A sum of `87.10 lakh has been earmarked for providing essential supplies to municipal workers.



To address sanitation and drainage issues, the corporation has approved `41.55 lakh for equipment to clear UDS line blockages across Wards 1 to 50. Major drain desilting projects in multiple zones and wards have received a combined allocation of `99.15 lakh. A sum of `48.6 lakh has been sanctioned for Animal Care Land to conduct surgeries and vaccinate stray dogs against rabies, by allocating `1,200 per dog annually.



In a significant decision, the council voted to cancel the existing leases of four Anna Canteens to private parties, with plans to re-establish these canteens under municipal management.



The meeting concluded with approval for the installation of a statue of freedom fighter Alluri Sitarama Raju in the city.

