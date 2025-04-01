Tirupati MP urges PM to look into security lapses at Tirumala

TIRUPATI,

Tirupati MP Dr Maddila Gurumurthy raised serious concerns over recurring security lapses at Tirumala and wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union home minister Amit Shah and the home secretary, seeking their immediate intervention.

The MP highlighted multiple incidents that have allegedly compromised the safety of devotees and questioned the effectiveness of the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam’s (TTD’s) administration which he alleged has failed to implement necessary security measures.

In his letter, Dr Gurumurthy referred to the stampede on January 8, ahead of Vaikunta Ekadasi which resulted in the death of six devotees and left over 50 injured. Despite this incident, he claimed that the TTD administration had not undertaken corrective steps. He cited the absence of a dedicated security head and poor coordination among security agencies as key reasons for the recurring issues.

Among the security breaches listed in the letter was an incident in the Annadanam queue where a near-stampede occurred due to inadequate crowd management. Another incident on January 20 involved devotees managing to pass through the high-security Alipiri checkpoint with non-vegetarian food, which was later consumed at Tirumala, violating the temple town’s strict norms. In March, unauthorised hawkers allegedly transported prohibited substances such as alcohol and ganja past Alipiri and consumed them in Tirumala, causing disturbances among devotees.

The MP also pointed to a security oversight at Papavinasanam Dam, where forest officials were found canoeing in the sacred waters without TTD’s knowledge. This activity, later explained as part of an effort to monitor illegal activities in the Seshachalam forest, indicated lack of coordination among TTD, police and forest departments. On March 31, a mentally unstable individual bypassed security at Alipiri and reached Tirumala on his motorbike without being stopped until later.

Dr. Gurumurthy asserted that these incidents indicate a failure in establishing a structured and coordinated security framework at Tirumala, putting millions of devotees at risk. He urged the Centre to take immediate steps to enhance security measures, emphasising that safeguarding the sanctity of Lord Venkateswara Swamy’s abode should be of the highest priority.