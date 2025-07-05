Tirupati MP Seeks Tata’s Support To Revive Kalamkari

TIRUPATI: Tirupati MP Dr. Maddila Gurumurthy has sought Tata Group’s support in reviving the ancient Kalamkari art form and for overall development of the Tirupati region.

At a meeting with Tata Sons chairman N. Chandrasekaran in Mumbai on Friday, the MP submitted to the latter proposals aimed at creating employment, preserving traditional art, and improving air connectivity.Stressing the need to support Kalamkari artisans of Andhra Pradesh, particularly from Srikalahasti, Dr. Gurumurthy urged Tata Fashion brands, such as Westside and Tata CliQ to incorporate modern designs into traditional Kalamkari products as part of their mainstream merchandise.“Despite its rich heritage, Kalamkari has not received due recognition in today’s fashion industry. A strategic collaboration with Tata brands can offer stable livelihoods to artisans, while promoting Indian cultural heritage globally,” he said.The MP suggested that a Tata Skill Development Centre be established in Tirupati, highlighting the rapid educational growth in the area with institutions like IIT, IISER, and universities. Further, he wanted establishment of a BPO, as it would generate significant employment for local youth.Dr. Gurumurthy went on to request Tata Group to start direct international flight services from Tirupati to Kuwait and other Gulf nations through Air India Express. “A large number of people from Rayalaseema region work in the Gulf. Yet, there are no direct flight services from Tirupati, which affects both workers and global devotees,” he remarked.The MP said the Tata Group chairman responded positively to the proposals.