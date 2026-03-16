Tirupati MP Seeks Shift in Railway Admin Operations

Tirupati: Tirupati MP Dr Maddila Gurumurthy has urged the Union government to conduct railway divisional administrative activities from Tirupati, citing the heavy passenger traffic at the pilgrim city.

Raising the issue during Zero Hour in the Lok Sabha on Monday, the MP said that railway divisional operations related to Tirupati railway station are currently being handled from Guntakal. Considering the large number of passengers travelling through Tirupati, he requested that at least some of the divisional activities be conducted directly from Tirupati.

Dr. Gurumurthy pointed out that Tirupati is one of the country’s major pilgrimage centres and also an important hub for education and healthcare. He informed the House that nearly 1.5 lakh passengers travel daily through Tirupati railway station and the Tirupati–Renigunta railway line, placing increasing pressure on railway operations and passenger management.

He also noted that passenger revenue generated from Tirupati is higher than that of several divisional centres. In view of these factors, he urged the centre to consider conducting railway divisional administrative activities from Tirupati at least three days a week to improve railway management and passenger services.