Tirupati MP Seeks Clarity on Higher Education Bill, Calls for Debate

TIRUPATI: Tirupati MP Dr M. Gurumurthy raised concerns over the Viksit Bharat Shiksha Adhishthan Bill–2025, introduced for implementing the National Education Policy. He asked the Centre to explain how the new regulatory system proposed in the Bill would help achieve the goals of the policy.

In Parliament, the MP had earlier sought details of the plan to bring universities and higher education institutions under the new framework. He also asked what safeguards were being proposed to protect institutional autonomy and academic freedom, so that teachers, researchers and students can teach, conduct research and express ideas without government or institutional pressure. He further sought clarity on how academic standards would be protected.

In his reply, Union minister of state for education Sukanta Majumdar referred only to the objectives of the Bill and did not provide details on its implementation, timeline or specific safeguards, according to Gurumurthy. “Though the Centre has stated that the proposed Viksit Bharat Shiksha Adhishthan body would grant autonomy to higher education institutions, there is no clarity on how this would work in practice, what role state governments would have, or whether academic freedom would receive legal protection”, he asked.

With the Bill now referred to a joint committee of Parliament, the MP said on Thursday that a debate, transparency and clear assurances are essential, as the law will have a long-term impact on the higher education system. He stressed that suitable amendments are needed to ensure university autonomy, academic quality and academic freedom are protected.