Tirupati MP Maddila Gurumurthy Objects to Political Exploitation of Sri Vari Prasadam

Nellore: Tirupati MP Maddila Gurumurthy has strongly condemned what he called “despicable political manoeuvres” of ruling Telugu Desam Party which, the Lok Sabha member said, are undermining the sanctity of the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) and hurting the sentiments of devotees.

Addressing a press conference in Delhi on Thursday, he warned the ruling coalition parties against turning Tirumala into a political battleground.

The YSRC MP pointed out that companies like Bhole Baba Dairy and Premier Diary, which are currently embroiled in controversy, have been supplying ghee to TTD since the rule of the previous TD government. During the YSRC administration, Gurumurthy asserted, certain supplier syndicates had been dismantled.

A transparent tender system had been introduced to ensure fair opportunities for all vendors. He maintained that no rules had been violated during this process.

The Tirupati MP said whenever doubts had been raised about ghee quality, then TTD chairman Y.V. Subbareddy acted responsibly by sending samples to CFTRI, Mysuru, and blacklisting companies that failed quality checks. “Today, the TD government is misrepresenting those reports for political gain and misleading the public,” Gurumurthy charged.

Addressing concerns about animal fat in the Tirumala laddu ghee, the Lok Sabha member pointed out that the CBI charge sheet itself has confirmed the absence of any such contamination. “Yet, TDP is spreading falsehoods to target the YSRCP, divert public attention, and score political points,” he stated. The YSRC MP accused the Telugu Desam government of resorting to “diversionary politics” to cover up its failure to fulfil its electoral promises.

Gurumurthy praised Y.V. Subbareddy’s contributions, noting that under his chairmanship of TTD board, over 2,000 temples had been built nationwide, promoting Hindu dharma. “It is wrong to levy baseless allegations against such a person. Those who attempt to undermine the sanctity of Lord Venkateswara’s Temple risk invoking the Deity’s wrath,” he warned.