Tirupati Man Arrested in California for Domestic Violence

Tirupati: A 36-year-old man from Tirupati, Jeswanth Manikonda, has been arrested in California on charges of domestic violence against his wife and for violating a court-issued protective order.

According to Taruni, a women’s rights organisation, the Milpitas Police Department (MPD), along with the Santa Clara County District Attorney’s Office, arrested Jeswanth following an investigation into a domestic violence complaint.

Public court records show that Jeswanth had been charged under California Penal Code 273.5(a) for inflicting an injury on a spouse or cohabitant and under code 273.6(a) for violating a protection order.

A superior court judge issued the warrant to arrest Jeswanth based on police reports and sworn statements. Post the arrest, he had been shifted to the Elmwood Correctional Facility. However, Jeswanth has received bail and is awaiting a court hearing.

Taruni director Angana R. said the case is not an isolated incident but part of a pattern of violence over several years. “We cannot share more details, as the case is before the court. Our organisation has been supporting the survivor with legal aid and counselling services,” Angana stated.

She asked abuse victims in the USA to seek help from verified support services like Taruni.