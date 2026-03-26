Tirupati Launches ‘Mee Intiki Mee Doctor’ Mobile Unit

TIRUPATI: The Tirupati district administration has launched a mobile medical unit under the ‘Mee Intiki Mee Doctor’ programme to provide free healthcare at the doorstep of people in underserved areas.

District collector Dr S. Venkateswar inaugurated the unit on Thursday, along with Indian Red Cross Society Tirupati chairman Dr D. Sreehari Rao and district medical and health officer Dr V. Balakrishna Naik.

The collector said the programme is being implemented by the Indian Red Cross Society with support from the Rural Electrification Corporation to improve access to healthcare in rural parts of the district. The unit will primarily cover SC and ST habitations and is expected to provide outpatient care and medicines to about 100 patients daily.

The mobile unit is staffed with a doctor, a nurse, two pharmacists and a driver, and will visit two to three villages each day on a fixed schedule. The team will coordinate with ASHA and ANM workers to ensure follow-up of patients. Those requiring further treatment will be referred to primary health centres, community health centres, area hospitals or government general hospitals.

Dr Venkateswar said similar mobile units have been introduced in seven districts at a cost of ₹8.40 crore, with Tirupati among them. The initiative also aims to improve vaccination coverage and reduce diseases such as dengue and malaria.

He added that a blood bank has been set up at the Tirupati Red Cross with facilities to separate platelets and plasma. Plans are under way to introduce a mobile blood bank to encourage donations in colleges and institutions.