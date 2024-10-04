Tirupati laddu row: SC forms independent SIT, including two officers from CBI, to probe matter
Vijayawada: Supreme Court has ordered for a probe by a five member Special Investigation Team into the alleged adulteration of ghee with animal fat used for preparation of laddu prasadam of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam in New Delhi on Friday.
The SIT will work under the supervision of CBI director Praveen Sood and of the five members, two will be from CBI and two from AP police and an expert from Food Safety and Standards of India.
( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
