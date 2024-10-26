Tirupati: Hotels receive bomb threat calls

Tirupati: A series of bomb threats were received at Raj Park Hotel and other locations in Tirupati, prompting thorough inspections by the police. In addition to Raj Park Hotel, several other hotels, including three private hotels near Leelamahal and one in Ramanuja junction, received threats via email on Thursday.

Under the supervision of DSP Venkata Narayana, special teams were deployed to inspect each hotel thoroughly. After confirming that no explosives were present, authorities breathed a sigh of relief. A case has been registered and the investigation is ongoing.



