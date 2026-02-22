Tirupati Hosts SAAP State Chess League, Community Wellness Programme

NELLORE: Tirupati on Saturday hosted the launch of the SAAP Community Wellness Initiative and the SAAP State Chess League at the Sri Srinivasa Sports Complex, marking a significant push for grassroots sports and holistic well-being in Andhra Pradesh.

The programme began with Yoga Andhra wellness activities, drawing enthusiastic participation and highlighting the focus on physical and mental health. Competitive events followed, with 360 state-qualified players participating in the SAAP State Chess League.

The finalists were selected through district-level trials that saw participation from 2,445 players across all 26 districts of the state. The tournament is being conducted in four age categories — Under-13, Under-15, Under-17 and Under-19 — and is being live-streamed on YouTube. Winners will be honoured at a medal ceremony.

Former Union minister Panabaka Lakshmi inaugurated the event in the presence of SAAP Chairman Animini Ravi Naidu, SAAP vice-chairperson and managing director S. Bharani, Tirupati Municipal commissioner N. Mourya, IAS, and Olympian hockey player Rajani.

Addressing the gathering, Ravi Naidu said the wide participation reflected the growing strength of the state’s sports ecosystem. Bharani said SAAP was committed to creating transparent and inclusive platforms to identify and nurture sporting talent across age groups.

Officials said the State Chess League reflects Andhra Pradesh’s emphasis on developing young minds through discipline, strategy and sporting excellence.