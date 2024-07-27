Tirupati: Couple Arrested For Alleged Rape, Blackmail

Tirupati: Tirupati rural police on Friday arrested a married couple in connection with an alleged rape and subsequent blackmail attempt. According to police, a 34-year-old woman identified as Sadasivam Pranav Krishna invited a female acquaintance to her home. Then Pranav Krishna and her husband Venkireddy Krishna Kishore Reddy allegedly offered the victim cold drinks laced with sedatives, causing her to lose consciousness.



Once the victim was immobile, Krishna Kishore Reddy allegedly raped her and they filmed the incident. Following the assault, the accused allegedly threatened the victim's family, demanding money in exchange for not releasing the recorded footage.

The victim eventually approached the Tirupati rural police and filed a complaint detailing her ordeal. Acting on the complaint, police apprehended the couple near Cherlopalli railway bridge on Friday. The accused were subsequently presented before a local magistrate and remanded to custody.