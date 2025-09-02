Tirupati Cops Book 12,207 Traffic Cases, Seize 65.6 kg Ganja in August

Tirupati: The Tirupati district police registered 12,207 traffic violation cases, seized 65.6 kg of ganja, and conducted 127 drone operations in August, according to enforcement figures released on Tuesday. Superintendent of Police V. Harshavardhan Raju said the drive was part of routine crime control and public safety measures. Special parties held night patrols, counselled 1,260 people found moving suspiciously, and collected fingerprints of 785. Police booked 1,209 cases of public drinking, cleared 168 open-drinking spots, counselled 791 rowdy-sheeters, and booked 279 drunk-driving cases. About 1,414 petty vendors obstructing roads were booked under the Town Nuisance Act. Cordon-and-search operations in 1,100 houses and 454 vehicles led to the seizure of 60 vehicles without valid papers. Tech-driven policing included 127 drone operations, 42 new CCTV cameras, and 10,164 downloads of the Shakti women’s safety app. As part of community engagement, officers visited 2,185 wards and villages, held Palle Nidra in 66 villages, and interacted with nearly 17,000 senior citizens in city parks. The SP said enforcement would continue alongside outreach activities, warning that violators would face strict action.