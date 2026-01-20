Tirupati Clears 1,946 Industrial Proposals Under Single-Desk System

TIRUPATI: The Tirupati district administration has cleared 1,946 industrial proposals under the single-desk system since December 2025, District Collector Venkateswar stated on Tuesday.

Reviewing the district industrial export promotion committee meeting here, the collector said that 2,135 applications were received during the period. Of these, 188 proposals were under examination.

He asked officials to process the pending applications at the earliest and avoid delays in granting approvals.

The state government, he said, is encouraging the establishment of new MSME units. Officials must focus on providing employment opportunities to youths through industrial growth. Departments must ensure that safety standards are followed in all industries and that inspections are carried out regularly.

During the meeting, incentives amounting to `9.05 crore were approved for 12 industrial units based on recommendations of the inspection committee. The approvals included investment subsidy for seven units, electricity subsidy for one unit and interest subsidy for four units.

Officials briefed the collector on the progress of cluster development programmes in the district, including the printing cluster in Tirupati, the Kalamkari cluster in Srikalahasti, the Narayanavanam power loom cluster and the photo frames cluster in Tirupati.

It was informed that the Narayanavanam power loom cluster and the photo frames cluster had received state-level approval. Proposals were sent to the central government for final approval.

Referring to allotment of land to industries through APIIC, the collector said several units were at different stages of development. Officials should ensure that units that had not yet commenced operations are started without further delay, he said.