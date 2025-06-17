Tirupati Civic Body Sting Operation Against Mosquitoes

Tirupati:With growing concerns over mosquito-borne diseases, the Municipal Corporation of Tirupati (MCT) has intensified anti-mosquito operations across the city. As part of a city-wide public health initiative, daily spraying of mosquito-control chemicals in sewage canals and stagnant water zones has been made mandatory.

Municipal commissioner N. Maurya, along with corporator Doodi Kumari and civic officials, on Monday visited the Scavengers’ Colony to review the sanitation work. The commissioner instructed officials to ensure that mosquito-control spraying is carried out every day, especially in places where sewage water remains stagnant.

She pointed out that mosquito populations were rising due to stagnant sewage water in several localities and stressed the need for continuous preventive measures. “There should be no negligence in spraying. It must be done every day to control mosquito breeding”, she said.

Apart from spraying, commissioner Maurya instructed officials to draw up detailed plans for constructing proper drainage canals and laying new roads in the Scavengers’ Colony. She also ordered the immediate removal of garbage from existing drains and the filling of potholes on damaged roads in the area.

Officials said that regular sanitation checks and anti-mosquito measures will continue in areas prone to water stagnation, especially with the onset of the rainy season. Superintendent engineer Shyam Sundar, revenue officer Sethu Madhav, municipal engineer Tulasi Kumar, health officer Dr. Yuva Anvesh, and other officials were present during the inspection.