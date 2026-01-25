Tirupati, Chittoor Observe National Voters’ Day With Rallies, Pledge

TIRUPATI: Tirupati and Chittoor districts observed the 16th National Voters’ Day on Sunday with awareness programmes and rallies, emphasising the importance of voting and voter registration, particularly among youth.

In Tirupati, the main programme was held at the Indira Priyadarshini Auditorium of Sri Padmavati Mahila Visvavidyalayam. District collector Dr S. Venkateswar, Municipal commissioner M. Mourya, vice-chancellor Prof. V. Uma, election officials and students participated. The district collector administered the voters’ pledge to all participants.

Earlier, an awareness rally was taken out from the university premises to the auditorium, with large participation from students. Addressing the gathering, Venkateswar said every citizen must understand the value of the vote and exercise it responsibly. He noted that India, as the world’s largest democracy, conducts elections in a transparent and impartial manner.

Referring to the theme “My India, My Vote”, he said youth play a crucial role in strengthening democracy by making informed choices. Certificates were distributed to students who won competitions organised as part of the celebrations. Appreciation certificates were also presented to AEROs, BLOs and operators for best electoral practices. Senior citizens who had consistently exercised their voting rights were felicitated.

In Chittoor, National Voters’ Day was marked with a rally from the Gandhi statue to Nagayya Kalakshetram, led by district revenue officer K. Mohan Kumar. Students formed a human chain and took the voters’ pledge.

Speaking to the media, the DRO described voting as a fundamental democratic right and appealed to citizens to participate actively in elections under the theme “My India, My Vote”.