Tirupati: Bomb Threat to Hotel Raj Park at Alipiri

Bomb squad teams began searching the premises of Hotel Raj Park in Tirupati, following a complaint from the hotel management of receiving a terror threat.

In the complaint, it was mentioned that the representatives of the hotel received a mail threatening to blast the hotel with RDX explosives.

Soon a bomb squad was rushed to the hotel to search the surroundings thoroughly and defuse the tense situation.

The threat gains significance in the wake of the recent blast at the Red Fort in Delhi that claimed 15 lives and left many others injured.

On November 10, when the blast was orchestrated in Delhi, security was heightened in all other major cities to avoid potential threat to people. Following the terror attack in Delhi, India intensified crackdown in disputed Kashmir.