Tirupati: 14 Red Sanders Logs Seized, Three Smugglers Arrested

Tirupati: The Red Sanders Anti-Smuggling Task Force (RSASTF) seized 14 red sanders logs, along with a car and a motorcycle, near Bhakarapeta in Tirupati district on Sunday. Three smugglers were arrested during the operation. The operation was conducted under the supervision of Tirupati District SP L. Subbarayudu, with RSASTF SP P. Srinivas overseeing the efforts. Following directives from DSP G. Balireddy, RSI Suresh Kumar Reddy’s team, including RSIs Vishwanath and Lingadhar, spotted the smugglers loading the red sanders logs into a car near Kotabayalu on the Chinnagottigallu road. The police arrested three individuals on the spot, all from Chittoor district, and confiscated the 14 logs, a car, and a motorcycle. However, two other suspects managed to escape, and a search for them is ongoing. The arrested individuals were taken to the Tirupati Task Force Police Station, where CI Suresh Kumar registered a case and initiated further investigation.



