Tirumala Witnesses Grand Ratha Saptami Festivities

Andhra Pradesh
25 Jan 2026 8:32 AM IST

Devotees throng Tirumala as Lord Venkateswara takes out Surya Prabha Vahanam procession

As pilgrims arrived in large numbers to witness the auspicious occasion and seek the Lord’s darshan, heavy crowds were reported across Tirumala, adding to the festive fervour.

Tirumala witnessed grand celebrations of Ratha Saptami on Sunday, drawing a massive turnout of devotees. In the early hours of the morning, Lord Malayappa Swamy was taken out in the Surya Prabha Vahanam procession through the Mada streets, blessing devotees. As pilgrims arrived in large numbers to witness the auspicious occasion and seek the Lord’s darshan, heavy crowds were reported across Tirumala, adding to the festive fervour.


