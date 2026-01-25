Tirumala Witnesses Grand Ratha Saptami Festivities

Tirumala witnessed grand celebrations of Ratha Saptami on Sunday, drawing a massive turnout of devotees. In the early hours of the morning, Lord Malayappa Swamy was taken out in the Surya Prabha Vahanam procession through the Mada streets, blessing devotees. As pilgrims arrived in large numbers to witness the auspicious occasion and seek the Lord’s darshan, heavy crowds were reported across Tirumala, adding to the festive fervour.



