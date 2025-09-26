Tirumala Turns Stage For National Dance Performances

Tirupati: The Srivari Salakatla Brahmotsavams in Tirumala have become a stage for India’s cultural diversity, with folk and classical performances accompanying the Vahana Sevas along the mada streets. Artistes from across the country are presenting their traditional art forms, blending heritage with devotion during the nine-day festival.



According to TTD executive officer Anil Kumar Singhal, about 298 cultural troupes from 28 states are taking part in this year’s celebrations. “Their performances turned Tirumala into a hub of devotional expression from across the country. The true spirit of the Brahmotsavams lies in ensuring every pilgrim experiences and connects with the celebrations”, he said.



On the third day, the Simha Vahana Seva featured 20 teams with 557 artistes from nine states. Highlights included the Gussadi dance of Telangana, Tippani of Gujarat, Bharatanatyam, Kuchipudi, Navadurga of Andhra Pradesh, and the Bihu of Assam. Among them, the Gussadi dance drew particular attention.



Originating from the Raj Gond tribes of Adilabad district in Telangana and parts of Maharashtra, the Gussadi dance form involves performers wearing turbans decorated with peacock feathers, painted moustaches and beards, garlands, and waist straps.

“Their costumes, adorned with peacock feathers and bright colours, connect them to nature and their beliefs. The jewellery and face paint reflect tribal customs, each carrying a story that narrates their joys, struggles, and strength”, explained Dr. C. Latha, Project Director of the TTD’s Annamacharya Project.



Accompanied by tribal instruments, the Gussadi performance was presented as an expression of cultural identity. “For us, Gussadi is not just entertainment, it is our pride. Performing here before Lord Venkateswara brings the voice of our ancestors to this sacred platform”, said a performer from Adilabad.



The programmes began on the first day with the Pedda Sesha Vahanam, where 19 troupes with 472 artistes from Maharashtra, Assam, West Bengal, Tripura, and the southern states presented regional art forms. On the second day morning, during the Chinna Sesha Vahana Seva, 430 artistes from 10 states showcased traditions including Krishnaleela Tarangini, Kathakali, the Bortal dance of Assam, Jhoomer of West Bengal, and the umbrella dance of Tripura.



The umbrella dance, performed by young women with decorated umbrellas, was recognised as one of the day’s best. The art form symbolises prosperity and protection. “The umbrella dance is part of our identity. We bring it to Tirumala to show how art connects people and faith across regions”, said a performer.



In the evening, the Hamsa Vahana Seva featured 21 teams with 536 artistes. They performed drum ensembles from Maharashtra, Radha Krishna Rasaleela from West Bengal, and folk dances such as Chhau, Jhakri, Sattriya, and Garba. Devotional offerings like the Hanuman Chalisa, Deepam dance, and kolatam added a spiritual dimension to the celebrations.



