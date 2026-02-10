Tirumala Traders Say Frequent TTD Vigilance Raids Affecting Their Livelihoods

Tirupati: Small traders in Tirumala have raised concerns over what they call continued harassment by Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Vigilance and Security department officials in the hill town. The raids, they charge, are affecting their daily livelihoods and business operations.

Telugu Desam (TD) party leader J.B. Srinivas, along with Tirumala locals, took this matter to the notice of TTD chairman B.R. Naidu at the latter’s Tirumala camp office. During their meeting, the delegation submitted a written complaint detailing the problems being faced by authorised shopkeepers and vendors.

According to the complaint, Vigilance officials of third and fourth sectors have been conducting frequent raids on licensed stalls and shops in Tirumala under the pretext of inspections. This is causing inconvenience to traders.

Srinivas told the TTD chairman that these raids are being carried out almost on a daily basis, disrupting business activity. It is creating an atmosphere of fear among locals, who depend on pilgrim traffic for their livelihood.

The TD leader alleged that shops run by sympathisers of the TD are being selectively targeted, while establishments linked to leaders and supporters of YSR Congress party are spared from similar action. This selective approach, Srinivas claimed, has led to resentment among locals, who feel they are being unfairly singled out.

He pointed out that during the five years of YSRC rule, several unauthorised and illegal shops had come up in Tirumala but faced no action. He urged B.R. Naidu to issue clear instructions to departments concerned to take action against all illegal and unauthorised vendors, irrespective of political affiliations, instead of harassing locals with valid permissions.

The delegation requested the TTD officials to ensure transparency and fairness in Vigilance inspections. It stressed that consistent harassment is affecting not only businesses, but also the spiritual atmosphere in Tirumala.