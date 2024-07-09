Tirumala Temple Cleansed Ahead of Presenting Accounts to Lord Venkateswara

Tirupati: Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) organised “Koil Alwar Tirumanjanam” on Tuesday, wherein priests and workers cleaned the hill temple of Lord Venkateswara in Tirumala. This sacred ceremony is performed ahead of the Anivara Asthanam on July 16, when the annual temple accounts are presented to Lord Venkateswara for His inspection.

Tirumanjanam started with all Utsava idols being removed from the sanctum sanctorum. Priests covered the presiding deity – Mulavirat – with waterproof material ahead of performing the cleansing rites. Staff then applied an aromatic mixture to the walls and pillars within the sanctum sanctorum and other sub-temples as part of the Tirumanjanam.

Explaining the significance of Koil Alwar Tirumanjanam, TTD executive officer Y. Syamala Rao said it is an ancient ritual observed four times a year preceding the major festivals of Vaikunta Ekadasi, annual Brahmotsavam, Anivara Asthanam and Ugadi.

The temple is thoroughly cleansed using “Parimalam,” an aromatic herbal mixture whose formula has been passed down by ancient sages. It consists of refined camphor, sandalwood powder, vermilion, turmeric, and other ingredients, which are natural disinfectants.

Tirumanjanam is followed by Anivara Asthanam when principal officials of Tirumala Temple present the previous year’s accounts to Lord Venkateswara. The accounts are then taken back to signify that Lord Balaji finds the accounts okay and the respective officers can continue to hold office in their respective capacities. Anivara Asthanam also marks the commencement of new accounts of the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams.