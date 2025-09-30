Tirumala Srivari Sevaks – the Backbone of Brahmotsavams

Tirupati: When lakhs of devotees thronged the four Mada streets of Tirumala on the Garuda Vahana Seva day, Srivari Sevaks, working quietly in the background, ensured that pilgrims not only had the darshan of Lord Malayappa but also received food, water, and medical care throughout the day.

Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) started the Srivari Seva concept in 2000.

What began with just 195 volunteers has now grown into a nationwide movement, with nearly 17 lakh devotees, 12 lakh women and five lakh men, from Andhra Pradesh and other states, including Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Kerala, Maharashtra, Odisha, West Bengal, Delhi, Chhattisgarh and Jharkhand offering themselves as Srivari Sevaks over the years. On any given day, at least 2,000 Sevaks are on duty at Tirumala and other TTD temples, with the numbers tripling during major festivals like Brahmotsavams.

The concept is based on the Sanatana Dharma principle of “Manava Sevaye Madhava Seva.”

This year, nearly 3,500 Sevaks registered online for the Salakatla Brahmotsavams, along with 400 Parakamani Sevaks and 100 group supervisors. On Garuda Seva day, 2,000 volunteers worked along the Mada streets, with 800 serving Annaprasadam, 700 supporting health services, 200 assisting at holding points, and 300 working with vigilance and police. From 4 a.m. to midnight, they formed human chains to distribute food, water and beverages across the galleries, attending to all devotees.

“Sevaks render remarkable services tirelessly for nearly 20 hours. Their contribution is vital for the success of Garuda Seva. What makes this unique is that it is entirely voluntary—people come forward to serve without expecting anything in return,” said TTD chief public relations officer (PRO) Dr. T. Ravi, who heads the Srivari Seva Wing. He pointed out that even retired gazetted officers serve as supervisors, bringing in their experience.

Officials note that Srivari Sevaks are now an inseparable part of the Brahmotsavams. “For many Sevaks, this is not just service, but a personal offering to the Lord. Their enthusiasm and humility show how much they value this opportunity”, said TTD PRO (FAC) P. Neelima.

The services of Srivari Sevaks are utilised across more than a dozen areas in Tirumala, including Vigilance, Health, Annaprasadam, Gardens, Medical, Laddu Prasadam, Temple, Transport, Kalyanakatta, Book Stalls and Parakamani.