Tirumala Set For Grand Brahmotsavams From Sept. 24

Nellore: Tirumala, the sacred abode of Lord Venkateswara, is renowned for its unbroken tradition of festivals that span all 365 days of the year. From daily rituals like Suprabhatam and Sahasranamarchana to weekly, fortnightly, and annual celebrations such as Theppotsavam, Padmavati Parinayam, Pavitrotsavam, and Brahmotsavam, the temple town observes nearly 450 festivals annually, making every day a divine celebration.

Among these, Brahmotsavams hold a unique place as the most important festival of Tirumala, celebrated with unmatched religious grandeur and devotion. Inscriptions and historical evidence provide a fascinating glimpse into its evolution. In the 10th century, Pallava Queen Samavai Perundevi, who donated the silver idol of Sri Bhoga Srinivasamurthy, initiated the practice of observing Brahmotsavams twice a year, in the months of Puratasi and Magha. This tradition continued until the 13th century. By the 14th century, under Veera Narasimha Yadava Rayalu, a third Brahmotsavam was introduced in the month of Aadi (Ashadam), known as Thirunal. Two were conducted in Tirumala and one at the Govindaraja Swamy temple in Tirupati.

Records from the 16th century reveal that Brahmotsavams were conducted almost every month, except for Vaishakha and Aadi, when they were celebrated at Govindaraja Swamy temple. In earlier times, each Brahmotsavam lasted for 12 days, including the Ankurarpanam ritual. At one stage, four Brahmotsavams were conducted annually—on Puratasi, Ratha Saptami, Kaisika Ekadashi, and Vaikuntha Ekadashi.

In the present day, Tirumala hosts Brahmotsavams once every year, and twice during Adhika Masam (which falls once in two years). These are known as Salakatla Brahmotsavam and Navaratri Brahmotsavam. This year, the annual Brahmotsavams are scheduled from September 24 to October 2, 2025, with Ankurarpanam (the ritual commencement) on September 23. Thousands of devotees from across the globe are expected to witness the grand celebrations, processions, and vibrant rituals, as Tirumala once again comes alive with spiritual fervor.