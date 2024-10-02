Tirumala set for Ankurarpanam today ahead of Brahmotsavams

TIRUPATI: The age-old ritual of Ankurarpanam, a prelude to the nine-day annual Brahmotsavams at the hill temple of Lord Venkateswara, will commence in Tirumala on Thursday. Rooted in the Vaikhanasa Agama tradition, it symbolises sowing of the seed for the upcoming Brahmotsavams, which will commence on Friday with “Dhwajarohanam.”

Ankurarpanam is grounded in astrological principles and takes place after sunset, as Chandra, the Moon God, is considered the controller of plants. According to scriptures, the sprouts emerging from the seeds planted during Ankurarpanam represent the prosperity and success of the upcoming Brahmotsavams.

The ritual involves use of mud pots, known as "Palikas" and includes invocation of deities, such as Brahma, Garuda, Sesha, Sudarsana, Vakratunda, Soma, Santa, Indra, Isana and Jaya. These deities are invited through the chanting of sacred hymns like "Soma Raja" and “Vishnu Suktam”, while “Varuna Mantra” is recited with water sprinkled for divine blessings.

The ritual also includes the procession of Lord Viswaksena, the commander-in-chief of Lord Venkateswara, around the four mada streets, who symbolically inspects the arrangements for the Brahmotsavams.

The procession of Vahana Sevas will commence with Pedda Sesha Vahanam on Friday evening after the Dhwajarohanam.

Key highlights of the annual Brahmotsavams include the Garuda Seva on October 8, the Swarna Ratham on October 9, and the Rathotsavam on October 11. The festivities will conclude with Chakrasnanam on October 12.