Tirumala Resonates With Divine Processions

Tirupati:Thousands of pilgrims gathered on the sacred hills of Tirumala on Saturday to witness the divine processions of Chinna Sesha and Hamsa during the second day of the Brahmotsavams.

The Lord Malayappa Swamy, adorned with exquisite jewels, graced the vahanas amid chants and spiritual fervour.

The annual Brahmotsavams of Lord Venkateswara commenced on Friday with the ‘Dhwajarohanam’ ceremony, officially marking the beginning of the nine-day festival. The first night featured the Lord's grand procession on the golden Pedda Sesha Vahanam, symbolising Adi Sesha, the divine serpent.

The eagerly awaited Chinna Sesha Vahanam procession took place on the second day. Devotees from across India converged on Tirumala, enduring long queues for a glimpse of Lord Malayappa Swamy, dressed as Sri Krishna and seated atop the Chinna Sesha Vahanam, symbolising Vasuki, the King of Serpents.

In the afternoon, the Utsava idols underwent Snapana Tirumanjanam, followed by unjal seva in the evening. The day concluded with the Hamsa Vahanam procession, where the Lord rode on the divine swan, a symbol of intellectual prowess. The procession signified the Lord's supreme knowledge and the importance of education.As both processions traversed the streets of Tirumala, devotional hymns and traditional drum beats filled the air, immersing devotees in a state of spiritual bliss. Tirumala Pontiffs Pedda Jeeyar Swamy and Chinna Jeeyar Swamy, TTD executive officer J. Syamala Rao, additional EO Ch. Venkaiah Chowdary, and others were present.