Tirumala Police Rescue Two Minors, Woman Arrested

Nellore: Tirumala One Town Police rescued two minor girls who were allegedly kidnapped for forced begging and arrested a woman in connection with the case.

The accused was identified as Gundluru Shivamma of Kalkada mandal in Annamayya district.

According to the police, Lakshmi and Rambabu of Tanuku in West Godavari district had arrived in Tirumala with their daughters, Navadurga (5) and Ashwini (3). On the morning of February 16, while the children were playing near the Nadaneerajanam area, the accused allegedly lured them away and fled.

Following a complaint lodged by the mother, police launched a search operation. CCTV footage was examined and eyewitness accounts were collected. A special team traced the accused to Kovvur railway station on February 17 and rescued the children.

The girls were produced before the authorities and placed under care as per procedure. They were later handed over to their parents through the Child Welfare Committee (CWC) in Tirupati on Saturday.

During interrogation, the accused reportedly confessed that she targeted unattended children in Tirumala with the intention of forcing them into begging for monetary gain.

Police advised parents visiting pilgrim centres to remain vigilant and keep children under close supervision.