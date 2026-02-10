Tirumala Pedda Jeeyar Swamy Urges CM Over Tirumala Laddu Issue

Tirupati: The Tirumala Pedda Jeeyar Swamy has written to Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, expressing concern over the TTD laddu prasadam controversy and pleading for steps to safeguard its sanctity.

In the letter, the senior pontiff referred to the deep faith that millions of devotees place in the daily naivedyam offerings at the Sri Venkateswara Swamy temple in Tirumala, particularly the Srivari laddu. These offerings, he said, are closely associated with the religious beliefs of devotees.

Swamy stated that he was deeply disturbed by reports that adulterated ghee was used in the preparation of laddu prasadam. If such material continued to be used for preparing sacred prasadam, it would amount to a serious lapse and be contrary to the principles of dharma, he said.

The pontiff noted that irregularities connected to laddu prasadam hurt the sentiments of followers of Sanatana Hindu dharma and weakened public confidence in temple systems.

Expressing confidence in the Chief Minister, Swamy hoped the government would put in place a robust mechanism to ensure that such incidents do not recur in Tirumala. He called for steps to strengthen the monitoring and protecting the purity of the prasadams prepared in the TTD.