Tirumala Lord adorns Sri Krishna Avatar on 2nd day of Teppotsavam

Tirupati: On the second day of the annual Teppotsavam at Tirumala on Monday, Lord Malayappa Swamy appeared in His Sri Krishna Avataram, blessing thousands of devotees lined up along the banks of Srivari Pushkarini.

The evening’s proceedings commenced with the Utsava idols of Lord Malayappa Swamy, along with His Divine Consorts Sri Devi and Bhu Devi, brought out in a grand procession from the main temple.

Passing through the four Mada streets amidst Vedic chanting, the idols reached the temple tank, where priests performed sacred rituals and placed the idols on an illuminated and intricately decorated floral float.

Shortly after 7 p.m., the barge carrying the processional deities began its ceremonial rounds of the Pushkarini, providing devotees standing along the banks an opportunity to witness the divine spectacle and seek blessings.

Religious discourses, devotional music and chanting of hymns enhanced the spiritual ambiance on the day.