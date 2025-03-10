 Top
Home » Southern States » Andhra Pradesh

Tirumala Lord adorns Sri Krishna Avatar on 2nd day of Teppotsavam

Andhra Pradesh
Avinash P. Subramanyam
10 March 2025 9:44 PM IST

The evening’s proceedings commenced with the Utsava idols of Lord Malayappa Swamy, along with His Divine Consorts Sri Devi and Bhu Devi, brought out in a grand procession from the main temple.

Tirumala Lord adorns Sri Krishna Avatar on 2nd day of Teppotsavam
x
On the second day of the annual Teppotsavam at Tirumala on Monday, Lord Malayappa Swamy appeared in His Sri Krishna Avataram, blessing thousands of devotees lined up along the banks of Srivari Pushkarini. (DC)

Tirupati: On the second day of the annual Teppotsavam at Tirumala on Monday, Lord Malayappa Swamy appeared in His Sri Krishna Avataram, blessing thousands of devotees lined up along the banks of Srivari Pushkarini.

The evening’s proceedings commenced with the Utsava idols of Lord Malayappa Swamy, along with His Divine Consorts Sri Devi and Bhu Devi, brought out in a grand procession from the main temple.

Passing through the four Mada streets amidst Vedic chanting, the idols reached the temple tank, where priests performed sacred rituals and placed the idols on an illuminated and intricately decorated floral float.

Shortly after 7 p.m., the barge carrying the processional deities began its ceremonial rounds of the Pushkarini, providing devotees standing along the banks an opportunity to witness the divine spectacle and seek blessings.

Religious discourses, devotional music and chanting of hymns enhanced the spiritual ambiance on the day.

( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
teppotsavam Srivari Pushkarini Lord Malayappa Swamy 
India Southern States Andhra Pradesh Tirupati 
Avinash P. Subramanyam
About the AuthorAvinash P. Subramanyam
A diligent journalist based in Tirupati, showcasing a strong track record of creative idea generation. Recognized as a team player adept at achieving results. Experienced in reporting on diverse subjects, notably major socio-political events. Active in the field since 2015.

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X