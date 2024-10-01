Tirupati: The Special Investigation Team continued its investigations for the third day on Monday into allegations that adulterated ghee was used for the Tirumala laddus.

The SIT formed by the state government and led by Guntur Range IG Sarvashresth Tripathi, has divided itself into multiple teams to collect information from the TTD and other sources.

The teams headed by DIG Gopinath Jatti, SP Harshavardhan Raju and additional SP M. Venkata Rao inspected the TTD flour mills, marketing office, laboratory, laddu production units and sales counters.

Investigators collected fresh ghee samples from incoming tankers and sent them for laboratory tests. The SIT would cross-check the authenticity of previous test results, by prompting independent tests.

The probe teams also studied the testing procedures followed at the TTD lab, where the purity and quality of ingredients, including ghee, are examined before use in the prasadams.

An SIT team questioned the laboratory staff to understand the existing testing protocols for ghee and other raw materials. They reviewed the equipment used for testing and scrutinized the standard operating procedures (SOPs) followed by the lab personnel.

The team also evaluated whether the lab had the necessary infrastructure and expertise to detect possible adulteration in the ghee supplied by external vendors.

In parallel, SIT members inspected the laddu-making units to observe the process firsthand. They examined how ingredients, particularly ghee, were stored, handled and used for the laddu preparation.

Investigators spoke to Sri Vaishnava employees involved in the laddu-making, seeking clarity on their roles and the protocols followed during the preparation.

The SIT also paid special attention to the quality control measures in place at the production units.

They verified the flow of raw materials from procurement to production and checked whether any lapse occurred in the oversight of ingredient quality, specifically in relation to ghee. The team ascertained whether the production units conducted any internal checks on the ingredients before use or relied solely on the TTD laboratory’s reports.

The investigation shifted focus on Monday to on-site inspections. The SIT summoned TTD procurement general manager P. Muralikrishna for information on the tender processes and vendor specifications.

The SIT visited Tirumala on Monday to explore multiple angles in the alleged adulteration case. Sources said a separate team was sent to Dindigul, Tamil Nadu, to inspect A.R. Dairy Foods, which supplied ghee to the TTD.