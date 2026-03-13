 Top
Tirumala Laddu Row: SC Refuses to Entertain Plea for Action Against Those Spreading Misinformation

Andhra Pradesh
13 March 2026 11:49 AM IST

The bench said the petitioner or any other interested person can submit the materials, if any, to the probe agency for the purpose of taking the investigation to a logical conclusion

The Supreme Court on Friday refused to entertain a plea seeking a direction for taking action against individuals or organisations allegedly spreading misinformation through posters or public statements about the Tirumala laddu controversy. (File Photo)

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday refused to entertain a plea seeking a direction for taking action against individuals or organisations allegedly spreading misinformation through posters or public statements about the Tirumala laddu controversy.

The top court, on October 4, 2024, had set up a five-member independent SIT to probe the allegations of animal fat used in preparing Tirupati laddus to "assuage the feelings of crores of people", while making clear that the court cannot be used as a "political battleground". A bench of Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi said a criminal case has been registered in the matter, and the probe is going on.

The bench said the petitioner or any other interested person can submit the materials, if any, to the probe agency for the purpose of taking the investigation to a logical conclusion.


( Source : PTI )
PTI
