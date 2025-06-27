Tirumala Laddu Purchase Simplified With UPI Interface

TIRUPATI: Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has brought in the UPI interface for purchasing laddus in Tirumala. While the initiative has been largely welcomed for reducing wait times, minor operational issues are yet to be taken care of.

The self-service kiosks allow devotees to purchase additional laddus using UPI payments. The receipt of payment can then be exchanged for laddus at designated counters, eliminating the need to wait in long queues.The move is part of TTD’s efforts to modernise service delivery, reduce crowds at counters and bring transparency in the laddu distribution process, as digital payments minimise scope for discrepancies.The kiosks offer two options, one for pilgrims with valid darshan tickets and another for those without tickets. “Pilgrims with valid darshan tickets can buy up to two additional laddus per person, depending on the number of individuals listed on the ticket. Those without darshan tickets can also purchase up to two laddus by entering a valid Aadhaar number,” a TTD official explained.Devotees have largely welcomed the facility, citing shorter wait times and ease of use. “It saved me at least 30 minutes of standing in line. The process was simple. I paid through my phone and received the receipt immediately”, said S. Aravind, a pilgrim from Tamil Nadu.However, some practical challenges persist in operating the kiosks. A common issue is the frequent exhaustion of paper rolls used for printing receipts. When this occurs, the kiosks remain non-functional until staff attend to them. In several cases, lack of support staff nearby has inconvenienced devotees. “I tried using the kiosk, but it didn’t print the receipt. With no staff around to help, I had to return to the manual counter,” said D. Ramesh, a pilgrim from Guntur.Technical glitches, especially during peak hours, are causing delays. As the kiosks operate independently, any malfunction requires manual intervention, which slows down the process in the absence of support staff.TTD officials have acknowledged these issues. They said steps are being taken to improve maintenance and deploy adequate staff near the kiosks to ensure the smooth functioning of kiosks.