Probe into Tirumala Laddu Ghee Adulteration Case Picks Up Pace

Nellore: The probe into the high-profile Tirumala laddu ghee adulteration case has gained momentum following the Supreme Court’s recent directions that cleared the procedural hurdles into the investigation.



Officials are now focusing on expediting the probe to ensure accountability in what has become one of the most sensational temple-related scandals in recent years.In a key development, Guntur Range inspector general (IG) Sarvasreshtha Tripathi and CBI deputy inspector general (DIG) Murali Ramba held a series of review meetings with the Special Investigation Team (SIT) members at their Tirupati office.The senior officials issued clear instructions on specific aspects of the case. They assigned responsibilities on who should probe which angles of the adulteration racket.According to sources in the SIT, a second charge sheet is expected to be filed by mid-November. So far, cases have been registered against 13 individuals, nine of whom have been arrested.Investigations so far have reportedly revealed large-scale irregularities in the supply of ghee used for preparing the world-famous Tirumala laddus. This has raised concerns over the sanctity and safety of the temple prasadam consumed by lakhs of devotees.IG Tripathi and DIG Ramba have been camping in Tirupati for the past two days to personally supervise the progress in the investigation. Officials confirmed that every link in the supply chain—from procurement to distribution—will be thoroughly scrutinised.The SIT is also coordinating with central agencies to ensure that those behind the adulteration network, including suppliers and middlemen, are brought to book.