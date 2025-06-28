Tirumala Laddu Adulteration: SIT Submits Findings in Sealed Cover to Supreme Court

Tirupati: The Special Investigation Team that investigated the Tirumala laddu adulteration case has submitted its findings to the Supreme Court in a sealed cover two days ago. The committee was formed by the apex court for the investigations in October last year.



Sources said the report outlined the progress of the probe, the nature of the adulteration, the involvement of the accused, and the legal proceedings initiated by them across various courts.





The investigations were ordered following allegations that the ghee used in preparing the Tirumala prasadam laddus between 2019 and 2024 was adulterated. The probe team was led by the director of CBI, with officials from the state police and the central food safety authority as its members.

The SIT has also flagged attempts to obstruct the investigation, including instances of witness intimidation and other interventions.The investigations were ordered following allegations that the ghee used in preparing the Tirumala prasadam laddus between 2019 and 2024 was adulterated. The probe team was led by the director of CBI, with officials from the state police and the central food safety authority as its members.

During the course of the probe, the SIT arrested 14 individuals, including directors and staff of Bolebaba Dairy, AR Dairy and Vaishnavi Dairy. It also questioned Appanna, personal assistant to former TTD chairman YV Subba Reddy and several TTD employees.



Remand reports filed in connection with the case stated that the ghee supplied by the accused firms was not genuine and that they used chemical-based palm oil derivatives.



The SIT has reportedly informed the court about the roles played by various individuals in the use of adulterated ghee. It is also understood to have raised concern about the legal steps taken by the accused, such as filing multiple petitions. These could delay or obstruct the investigation.



