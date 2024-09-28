Tirumala, Indrakeeladri geared for Brahmotsavams, Navaratri

Tirupati/Vijayawada:The sacred hill town of Tirumala is all set to host the Annual Salakatla Brahmotsavam, a celestial event dedicated to Lord Venkateswara. The nine-day festivities will commence on October 4 and culminate on October 12.

Similarly, Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy Varla Devasthanam Temple atop Indrakeeladri is geared to hold the nine-day Dasara festivities in a grand manner from October 3 to October 12.



In a move to prioritise common devotees, Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) executive office J. Syamala Rao announced that all privileged darshans, including those for senior citizens, physically challenged, and parents with infants, will remain cancelled during the Brahmotsavam. VIP recommendation letters will also not be entertained during the period.



Similarly, at the Durga Temple on Indrakeeladri, the Antaralaya darshan during the nine-day Dasara festival has been cancelled, so that more devotees can have darshan. Temple authorities are anticipating over one million devotees.



As part of the preparations in Tirumala, all TTD departments have been instructed to enhance services, including Annaprasadam, accommodation, transport, tonsuring, health, and power supply. A buffer stock of over nine lakh laddus is being prepared.



Cultural performances in Tirumala from across India will be a highlight, with special programmes lined up for Garuda Seva on October 8. Artists from several states, including Maharashtra, Bihar, Punjab and Assam, will perform during the Vahana Sevas.



Key events include Dhwajarohanam on October 4, Garuda Seva on October 8, Swarna Ratham on October 9, Rathothsavam on October 11, and Chakrasnanam on October 12.



TTD is leaving no stone unturned to make this year's Brahmotsavam a grand event, while ensuring the comfort and safety of the tens of thousands of pilgrims who are expected to attend.



At Indrakeeladri, presiding deity Goddess Kanaka Durga will be adorned in a different avatar on each day of the Navaratri. On the seventh day during Moola Nakshatram, Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu will present silk robes to Goddess Kanaka Durga on behalf of the state government.



Devotees will be allowed to have darshan through five queues, including three queues starting from the Vinayaka Swamy temple, along with a VIP and Free darshan queue from the Om turning point at the Durga temple premises.