Tirumala Devotees Continue To Fall Prey To Cheats, One More Case Surfaces

TIRUPATI: Cases of promising Tirumala devotees’ accommodation and easy darshan and cheating them are showing no signs of abating. Despite Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) repeated warnings, middlemen and scamsters are continuing to lure unsuspecting pilgrims through fake websites and false claims. In the latest incident, a devotee S. Urvashi complained that she got duped while searching online for accommodation.

She came across a website named “Srinivasam Rest Houses” and contacted the number listed. The person, introducing himself as Abhimanyu, claimed he was part of the reception staff at Srinivasam Complex. Believing his assurance of providing a PDF ticket, she transferred money.

Once she made the payment, the accused stopped responding to her calls and messages. Realising the fraud, she approached the 1930 crime helpline and lodged a complaint with the police.

TTD officials said such cases are increasing with fake websites becoming a major tool for cheating pilgrims. They urged devotees to avoid middlemen and instead book darshan and accommodation only through the official website ttdevasthanams.ap.gov.in or the TTD mobile app.

TTD authorities advised devotees to contact the vigilance wing on 0877-2263828 or the toll-free number 155257 in case they come across any suspicious claims. TTD reiterated that strict action will be taken against those misleading pilgrims in the name of Srivari darshan and accommodation services.