Tirumala break darshan tickets sold at higher prices

Tirupati: A Bengaluru-based devotee has lodged a complaint with the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams Vigilance wing, saying VIP break darshan tickets were being sold at exorbitant rates.

The complaint – which was later confirmed -- said a public representative -- MLC Zakia Khanam – was selling VIP tickets at inflated prices. N Sai Kumar from Bengaluru claimed that the MLC sold six VIP break darshan and one Veda Aseervachanam tickets for a total of Rs 65,000.

The tickets were obtained using a recommendation letter from the MLC, which was allegedly misused to sell them at higher prices. The devotee alleged that one Chandra Sekhar facilitated the deal and sold the tickets at inflated rates.

The TTD vigilance wing launched an investigation and confirmed the charge. Following this, it filed a police report. The police registered a case, naming Chandra Sekhar as accused 1, MLC Zakia Khanam as accused 2, and MLC’s PRO, Krishna Teja, as accused 3.

MLC Zakia Khanam however claimed that the accusations were part of a conspiracy against her, orchestrated by YSR Congress leaders upset with her decision to join the Telugu Desam. She said her “recommendation letter had been misused” and that she was unaware of any financial dealings related to the sale of tickets.









Khanam said she got to know of the issue after this was notified to her by the police.





She expressed dissatisfaction over the treatment she got within the YSRC. There was no respect for honest individuals or minority women in that party.”





The MLC “clarified” that her PRO was on leave at the time, and she was unaware of how or to whom the letter had been issued.