Tirumala Brahmotsavams: Devotees See Twin Spectacles on Seventh Day

Tirupati: Ongoing Srivari Salakatla Brahmotsavams at Tirumala entered its seventh day on Tuesday with twin spectacles that left devotees in awe. The grand procession of Lord Malayappa Swamy was taken out on golden ‘Surya Prabha’ and ‘Chandra Prabha’ Vahanams. In the morning, the deity appeared in Badri Narayana alankaram on the Surya Prabha Vahanam, adorned with a red ixora garland. The sight drew thousands of devotees, who thronged the mada streets to catch glimpses of Lord symbolising Surya Narayana, the eternal embodiment of light, knowledge and vitality.

Ancient lore describes the Sun God, driven by seven horses with Anura as his charioteer, the key architect of life. A darshan of this form is widely believed to bless devotees with good health, long life and freedom from ailments. Special rituals added to the devotional fervour through the day, including Snapana Thirumanjanam in the afternoon. During the ritual, the deities were ceremoniously bathed with milk, curd, honey, sandal paste, turmeric, coconut water and other aromatic substances. The ceremony was conducted under the supervision of Kankanabhattar Venugopala Deekshitulu.

The highlight of the night came when Lord Malayappa mounted on Chandra Prabha Vahanam, was enchanting the devotees once again. According to Puranic tradition, Chandra, the moon, is associated with medicinal values that sustain both humans and plants. Scriptures also describe Chandra as a manifestation of Lord Vishnu, whose presence ensures balance and healing in the universe. The words of Geeta Charya, “Nakshatrana Aham Shashi” (I am the moon among the stars) were echoed in the spectacle, underlining the moon’s pivotal place in the cosmos. Pontiffs Pedda Jeeyar Swamy and Chinna Jeeyar Swamy, along with TTD chairman B.R. Naidu, executive officer Anil Kumar Singhal, JEO V. Veerabrahmam, CV&SO K.V. Murali Krishna and other senior officials, participated in the ceremonies.