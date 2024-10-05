Tirumala Brahmotsavam commences with Dhwajarohanam

Tirupati:The nine-day annual Brahmotsavam of Lord Venkateswara began with great pomp and splendour on Friday at the Tirumala Temple, marking the start of one of the most significant religious festivals in India.

The sacred yellow cloth – Dhwajapatam – embossed with Lord Garuda’s image, went up on the Dhwajasthambham during the Meena Lagnam between 5:45 p.m. and 6 p.m., while temple priests chanted Vedic hymns to the accompaniment of rhythmic beats of temple drums.



The Dhwajarohanam, sacred flag-hoisting ritual, is symbolic of Lord Garuda, the devoted carrier of Lord Vishnu, going to all Lokas to invite the three crore deities, as mentioned in ancient scriptures, to participate in the Brahmotsavam festivities.



Earlier in the day, priests performed special pujas to the Dhwajapatam inside the temple. Following these rituals, the processional deities, accompanied by the Parivara deities, embarked on a divine procession aboard a golden palanquin.



Streets became vibrant with cultural performances, including colourful dances, kolatam, bhajans and drum beats, adding to the festive atmosphere.



In the evening, vahana seva processions began with the Pedda Sesha Vahanam. Lord Malayappa Swamy, adorned in dazzling ornaments, went in a grand procession along the four mada streets. The Vahanam depicted the Pedda Sesha with seven hoods, symbolising the seven hills of Tirumala.



Proceedings of the day went smoothly with Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) making elaborate arrangements for the devotees, including setting up galleries, providing food, beverages and drinking water. Authorities installed large LED screens for devotees to have a clear view of the processions.



TTD executive officer J. Syamala Rao and additional EO Ch. Venkaiah Chowdary supervised the arrangements, ensuring that the first day of the Brahmotsavam turned into a grand success.