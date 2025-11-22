Tiruchanur Floral Exhibition Draws Continuous Crowds

NELLORE: The floral exhibition set up at Sukravara Garden in Tiruchanur, as part of the Sri Padmavathi Ammavari Brahmotsavams, is drawing steady appreciation from devotees, who are finding the vibrant displays both engaging and memorable.

Arranged under the guidance of the TTD Garden department, the exhibition showcases a range of floral models that bring several familiar mythological scenes to life. Notable among them are depictions of Sage Bhrigu striking Lord Mahavishnu in the cosmic ocean, Lord Vamana placing his foot on King Bali’s head, Hanuman carrying Rama and Lakshmana, and Lord Krishna and Satyabhama defeating Narakasura.

These carefully crafted sculptures are helping visitors connect with the stories in a refreshing visual form.

The exhibition also features the portrayal of Goddess Padmavathi’s emergence as Aakasha Raju till the land, along with a scene of Sita asking Lord Rama to fetch the golden deer.

Additional displays highlight child Krishna’s playful moments and the serene presence of the Ashta Lakshmis, adding depth to the collection.

Floral and vegetable arrangements representing Sri Padmavathi Srinivasulu, Srimannarayana, and various animals and birds are receiving particular attention for their creativity. Scenes like Gajendra Moksham, complemented by sand sculptures and floral models of horses and elephants, enhance the exhibit's overall appeal.

To further enrich the visitor experience, SV Ayurveda College has organised the Expo Ayu display, while SV Ayurveda Pharmacy is hosting a medicinal herbs exhibition and a free Ayurveda medical camp. The SV Traditional Temple Sculpture Training Institute has also set up a sculpture gallery, allowing devotees to get a closer look at traditional craftsmanship. Since the beginning of the Brahmotsavams, over one lakh devotees have visited the fruit-and-flower gallery in the fried garden. Many visitors are pausing to take photographs and selfies with the floral sculptures, reflecting their enthusiasm for the exhibition.

Meanwhile, on the sixth day of the Sri Padmavathi Ammavari Kartika Brahmotsavams, Goddess Padmavathi was taken in a grand golden chariot procession on Saturday evening, starting at 4:20 pm through the temple streets. Dazzling in gold and diamond ornaments, the Goddess offered a radiant darshan, while a large number of women devotees participated by pulling the golden chariot.