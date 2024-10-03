Tiruchanoor Ammavari temple set to observe Navaratri Utsavams

Tirupati: The sacred town of Tiruchanoor is prepared to celebrate the annual Navaratri Utsavams at the revered Goddess Padmavathi Ammavari temple. The nine-day festival, one of the most significant events in the temple’s calendar, is scheduled to commence on October 3, as announced by the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) officials.

The Utsavams will feature special rituals and cultural programmes, honouring the victory of good over evil and paying homage to Goddess Padmavathi, the consort of Lord Venkateswara Swamy. A highlight of the celebrations is the “Snapana Tirumanjanam” ritual, performed every afternoon at 3 PM in the Sri Krishnaswami Mukha Mandapam within the temple. During this ritual, the deity is bathed with sacred substances such as milk, curd, honey, sandalwood, coconut water, and fruit juices.



In the evening, the temple will host the “Unjal Seva” at 7 PM daily, where the deity will be placed on a swing and worshipped. On Vijaya Dasami, October 12, the deity will be taken out in a grand procession atop a Gaja Vahanam at 7.45 PM, offering devotees a special darshan.



Due to the Navaratri celebrations, TTD officials have announced that the Kalyanotsavam seva will be suspended for 10 days. Additionally, the Lakshmi Puja on October 4 and 11, and the Unjal Seva on October 12, have been cancelled to accommodate the festivities. TTD has made extensive arrangements to ensure the smooth conduct of the Utsavams, urging pilgrims to plan their visit in advance considering the large crowds expected.



