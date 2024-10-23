Tirupati Collector reprimands PHC staff over unhygienic conditions

TIRUPATI: Collector Dr. S. Venkateswar expressed dissatisfaction and reprimanded the medical staff and health supervisor for not maintaining hygiene in the maternity ward at Dakkili Primary Health Centre (PHC) during a surprise inspection on Wednesday.



He instructed them to improve cleanliness and ensure proper maintenance of the ward. During the inspection, he reviewed the attendance register and found that several staff members, including the Medical Officer, were absent. He directed the staff to take immediate corrective measures to ensure the safety of mothers and newborns.Dr. Venkateswar also reviewed records of pregnant women due for delivery in the next ten days and emphasised that deliveries should occur at the PHC rather than private hospitals. He instructed the maternity staff to ensure that at least ten deliveries take place at the centre by Sankranti and reminded them of their responsibility to provide quality healthcare to the underprivileged, warning that further negligence would result in action. The Collector also inspected the hospital's e-pharmacy, checked for expired medicines, and ensured that the stock was adequately maintained.