Tipplers Made To Clean Public Spaces In Prakasam Reform Drive

NELLORE: In a one-of-a-kind initiative aimed at instilling discipline among those who cause public nuisance under the influence of alcohol, Prakasam district superintendent of police V. Harshavardhan Raju has launched an innovative programme.

With the slogan “A Clean and Green District, and Clean and Green Citizens,” the district police are not only ensuring cleaner surroundings but also attempting to reform habitual drinkers.

Across Prakasam, those caught creating trouble after drinking are being taken to designated open spaces—not for detention, but to clean the surroundings until they sober up. Garbage and litter collected from these areas are burnt, symbolising that their bad habits too must go up in flames.

Police personnel are also conducting counselling sessions, warning that addiction not only ruins health but also pushes families onto the streets and shatters children’s futures. Offenders are reminded that while their children dream big, irresponsible parental behaviour could turn those dreams into nightmares.

The police urged individuals to pause and think before taking the next drink: “A single change in one person can transform an entire family’s life into gold.”

For first-time offenders creating nuisance under the influence, cleaning duty is treated as a warning. However, the SP made it clear that repeat offenders, those harassing women, or engaging in anti-social activities will face strict legal action.

To strengthen the drive, open areas across the district have already been identified, and drone surveillance is being deployed to monitor unlawful activities.