Timely Action Saves 14 From Midnight Hotel Blaze In Nellore

NELLORE: A major fire broke out at the Blue Moon Luxury Rooms Hotel in Nellore city after midnight on Saturday, triggering a swift and coordinated response from the fire department and police, which averted a potential tragedy.

According to officials, the hotel management noticed smoke emanating from one of the rooms and immediately alerted the fire brigade. Firefighters rushed to the spot and quickly brought the flames under control. At the time of the incident, nine rooms were occupied, with 14 guests staying in the lodge.

Leading fireman Ch Davidson said the fire originated from a short circuit in the air conditioner in Room No. 102, a suite on the first floor.

“Fortunately, the room was vacant, but the smoke spread to other rooms on the upper floors, causing panic among guests. With the help of the police, we safely evacuated everyone,” he said. The fire was confined to Room No. 102, where the bed and furniture were gutted.

During the rescue, Sub-Inspector Bhaskar from the Women’s Police Station, who was on night patrol in the Dargamitta Police Station limits, noticed the commotion and immediately alerted senior officers and emergency services, including the Fire Department, 108 Ambulance, and Nellore Rural DSP.

Superintendent of Police Dr Ajitha Vejendla, IPS, and other senior officials arrived at the scene and personally supervised the rescue operations. All 14 occupants were safely rescued from the building with the assistance of the fire and police teams.

Among the guests were Sathyanarayana (43), his wife Abhipsa Mishra, and their son Srijay Prusti, who were trapped in Room No. 301. They were safely evacuated and shifted to KIMS Hospital for medical examination. Their condition is reported to be stable.

Dr Vejendla praised the prompt and coordinated efforts of the police and fire personnel, noting that their quick response prevented loss of life. The SP also announced rewards for the officers and staff involved in the rescue operation.

Preliminary investigation suggests that the fire was caused by an electrical short circuit. A case has been registered, and further inquiry is underway.