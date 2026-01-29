Time-Bound Push to Complete APTransco Transmission Works: Energy Minister

Vijaywada: Energy minister Gottipati Ravi Kumar on Thursday directed officials of APTransco to complete all ongoing power transmission projects strictly within the stipulated timelines, stressing that a strong and future-ready transmission network is critical to Andhra Pradesh’s development.

Chairing a high-level review meeting at the Secretariat along with chief secretary K. Vijayanand, the minister reviewed the progress of transmission works across the state. Senior APTransco officials, including joint managing director G. Surya Sai Praveenchand and joint managing director and director (grid) A.K.V. Bhaskar, were present.

Ravi Kumar said strengthening the transmission backbone is a key priority of the government led by Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, with the twin objectives of ensuring reliable, quality and uninterrupted power supply while building capacity to meet future demand. He instructed officials to intensify monitoring of contractors and remove bottlenecks, particularly in projects pending for several years.

Emphasising efficient planning and execution, the minister asked officials to factor in frequent fluctuations in construction material prices and adopt strategies to avoid further delays. He said all projects must be executed with a consumer-centric approach, keeping system reliability at the core.

During the review, officials informed the minister that transmission projects worth about `6,000 crore are currently under implementation across Andhra Pradesh. While several works have been completed in key districts, a number of projects in different regions have remained pending for nearly five years.

Officials also said six additional APTransco substations are scheduled for completion by April 2026, which are expected to significantly enhance transmission capacity and improve overall power reliability.

The minister said adherence to timelines would be closely monitored and accountability fixed, reiterating that uninterrupted power supply remains central to the government’s development agenda.