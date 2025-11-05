Tight Security For Karthika Pournami Celebrations

Nellore: District SP Dr. Ajitha Vejendla announced stringent security measures across Nellore district for the Karthika Pournami festival to ensure safe and peaceful celebrations. Heavy crowds are expected at major Shiva temples and other shrines on Tuesday.

Police have arranged queue systems, parking facilities, and traffic control, with special provisions for women, senior citizens, and children. Continuous patrolling and monitoring will be maintained near temples, riverbanks, and seashores.

Devotees are urged to follow instructions and avoid overcrowding.

For emergencies, the public can contact the nearest police station or dial 112. Dr Vejendla wished everyone a safe celebration.