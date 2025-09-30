Tight Security for Devaragattu Utsavam: SP Vikrant Patil

Kurnool: District superintendent of police Vikrant Patil said that all necessary security arrangements were in place to ensure the peaceful conduct of the prestigious Devaragattu Banni Utsavam, to be held on the night of October 2.

Speaking to the media on Tuesday, the SP said 800 police personnel would be deployed, including 7 DSPs, 50 CIs/reserve inspectors, 59 sub inspectors, 95 ASIs, 200 civil and AR constables, 18 special party staff and 90 home guards. Five check posts, 10 pickets and cordon and search operations have already been set up in surrounding villages to prevent untoward incidents.

The SP clarified that Banni is a tradition, not a stick-fight and appealed to the media not to use terms like “Karrala Samaram.” He explained that devotees carry sticks as part of ritualistic processions and dances, while some miscreants misuse the occasion for violence. Strict legal action will be taken against those who indulge in unlawful acts, consume alcohol, or attempt clashes, he warned.

He said awareness programmes had been organised in nearby villages in coordination with revenue officials, while 198 troublemakers and liquor smugglers have been bound over. Medical teams, fire services and ambulances will be stationed at the venue. The SP urged devotees and locals to cooperate for a safe and spiritual festival.