Tight Security For Class X Exams in Prakasam District

Nellore: Elaborate security arrangements are being made for the Class X examinations, which will be held from March 16 to April 1 across Andhra Pradesh from 9.30 am to 12.45 pm.

Section 144 will be enforced around all examination centres, and xerox centres in the vicinity will remain closed to prevent malpractice. Only invigilators and authorised examination staff will be allowed inside the centres.

Prakasam district SP V. Harshavardhan Raju said on Saturday that a total of 108 centres have been set up across the district. Police have been instructed to maintain strict vigilance to prevent mass copying or other malpractices.

Security has also been tightened at strong rooms storing question papers, and police escort will be provided during the transportation of question papers and answer sheets.

The SP said mobile patrol teams and flying squads will monitor the centres, while traffic arrangements have been made to avoid inconvenience to students.

Meanwhile, APOSS Class X examinations will be conducted from March 16 to 28 at six centres in the district.

The SP advised students to reach their examination centres well in advance and wished them success. He warned that strict legal action would be taken against anyone violating examination rules and urged the public to report any incidents to Dial 100/112 or the district police WhatsApp number 9121102266.